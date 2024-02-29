Las Cruces police identify civilian who intervened in a fatal attack on a police officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police identify 29-year-old Issiah Astorga as the man who shot and killed Armando Silva, the man accused of stabbing Officer Jonah Hernandez to death.

In his description of the night Officer Hernandez died, Astorgas said he tried to break up a physical fight between Silva and Hernandez. After seeing Hernandez "bleeding severely" from his neck and fearing for the safety of his girlfriend and himself, however, Astorgas shot Silva. He then used Officer Hernandez's radio to call in the attack to police dispatchers.

The Third Judicial District Attorney's Office received the case from investigators February 27 and decided not to pursue charges against Astorga for Silva's death.

Astorga's attorney, Luis Robles, gave LCPD with a written statement explaining what happened the night of Officer Hernandez's death.

Read the statement in its entirety below.