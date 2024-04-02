Dog shot in front yard of Sunland Park home

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 3-year-old Husky Oyuki is recovering after being shot by two individuals Monday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

It happened on the 200 block of Yucca just before midnight.

Owner Cristina Zamora said she heard her dogs barking late at night and heard it get louder. She said upon checking her security cameras, she saw a vehicle parked next to her home and two individuals near her fence.

"I was opening the door to the patio to check, and I heard the gunshot," said Zamora. "I ran inside and I see my dogs run, and one of them was crying."

She said she was scared and upset to see someone would hurt an innocent dog.

Zamora said she called 911, and found Oyuki hiding under a shed, she later took her to an emergency clinic. She said the vet told her Oyuki was shot in the arm, and one of her lungs had collapsed.

She remains in critical condition. Find the Gofundme here.

According to Sunland Park Police, the suspect has been as identified as 27-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Martinez.

Officials said he fired a round from what appeared to be a long-barreled rifle, critically injuring a dog within its own yard.

Police said contact was later made with two male individuals ages 17 and 18. They said they learned from them that Gonzalez Martinez was the shooter and was inside a residence in the 100 block of Pinon.

Authorities said they attempted to make contact with Gonzalez Martinez, but he refused to cooperate and exit the residence, turning the incident into a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon.

Due to these circumstances, Sunland Park Police requested the assistance of New Mexico State Police who activated their SWAT Response Team.

At approximately 8:24 am this morning Gonzalez Martinez was taken into custody by NM State Police SWAT without further incident.

The Sunland Park Police Department have initially charged Gonzalez Martinez with Extreme Animal Cruelty and Shooting at a Dwelling or Occupied Building (No Great Bodily Harm) both 4th degree felonies.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be filed at a later date on involved subjects.