Las Cruces man found guilty of shooting bicyclist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A jury found 44-year-old Christopher Gerzymisch guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the October 2022 shooting of Daniel Alcala Garcia.

Court officials say that Gerzymisch almost hit Garcia, who was riding a bicycle eastbound on University, near South Main, with his car.

Officials say that when Garcia began yelling, Gerzymisch got out of his car and pushed Garcia off his bicycle. Garcia got up, pushed Gerzymisch, and started to walk away. That's when officials say Gerzymisch shot Garcia. He took a bullet to the face. Gerzymisch drove away and witnesses took photos of the license plate and helped Garcia.