Train and car collision closes railroad crossing in Las Cruces

Published 7:43 PM

The city of Las Cruces Public Safety is reporting a train, car collision has closed several railroad crossings in Las Cruces tonight.

Officials say the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train collided with a car. The crash happened at the railroad crossing that intersects with West Union Avenue.

No injuries are being reported.

Officials say the train is currently experiencing mechanical issues that will take time to repair. Officials estimate the train will remain at the railroad crossing for repairs until 8:30 p.m.

