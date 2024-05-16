Cars removed from large sinkhole in the front yard of a Las Cruces house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A towing company removed two cars from the large sinkhole that opened up in the front yard of a Las Cruces house earlier this month.

ABC-7 was there to capture the removal of the two cars. The towing company had an entire crew of people out to help with the removal.

ABC-7 previously reported that the City of Las Cruces claimed it was not responsible for the damages caused by the sinkhole or for the cost of fixing the sinkhole because it happened entirely in the front yard of a privately owned home.

