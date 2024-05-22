8 detainees riot, start fires inside Otero County Detention Center

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Eight detainees in the maximum-security housing unit at the Otero County Detention Center tried to incite a riot last night, the Otero County Correctional Services Director says.

The attempted riot happened at 6 PM May 21, 2024 after one of the detainees received a disciplinary infraction for making threats to harm a member of the prison staff.

Officials say the eight detainees barricaded themselves in the unit for several hours as staff tried to talk them down.

Officials say that because the detainees had several makeshift weapons and they started setting fires, they called in outside law enforcement, who stopped the riot by 1 AM.

"The eight detainees were taken into custody, transferred to another facility, and charged for their actions," the director's office stated. "The disturbance ended with no injuries to staff, detainees, or law enforcement officers."