New Mexico Wine Festival announces Reserve Tasting Lounge

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The New Mexico Wine Festival, hosted by New Mexico Wine, returns to Doña Ana County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day weekend, May 25th to the 27th. This year’s festival will feature 17 New Mexico wineries. A full range of wines will be available for tasting or purchase by the glass or bottle, and many wineries will offer festival-only discount pricing.

Experience the exclusivity of our Reserve Tasting, a new offering limited to just 400 people per day. This ensures additional comfort and convenience, making your visit truly special. Indulge in a culinary adventure with nearly a dozen local food trucks offering a wide range of menus. From BBQ to Mexican favorites, and piping hot pizza, there’s something to satisfy every craving. There will be 50 vendors of fine art, women’s wear, wellness products, accessories, and delectable local cheeses and chocolates.

General admission:

Tasting tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. They include a commemorative wine glass, samples of New Mexico wines from all participating wineries, and $5 off any one bottle of wine.

Reserve Tickets:

Can be purchased for an additional $25 per person.

Doors open:

General Admission tickets at noon daily. A valid government-issued ID is required for entry.

Discounts are available for Designated Drivers, Military personnel, and First Responders.