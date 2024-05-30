Las Cruces Parks and Recreation opens recreation center for summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Parks and Recreation will open the East Mesa Rec Center this summer. Starting Wednesday, June 5th to July 18th, the recreation center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The East Mesa Rec Center is located at 5589 Porter Drive.

It is a chance for Las Crucens to stay cool this summer.

Basketball, volleyball, and cornhole are available at the rec. The free summer food lunch program is also available at the rec.

Children under 18 years will be allowed at certain locations in the rec. Here are the guidelines:

Ages 1 to 7: Allowed admittance to the facilities (recreation/community) centers under direct supervision and close proximity of an adult 18 or older.

Ages 8 to 11: Must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older in the facilities.

Ages 12 to 13: This age group will be allowed access to most areas of the facilities without an adult.

Ages 14 to 17: This age group may participate in all recreation activities and will be permitted in with a parent/legal guardian signed waiver.