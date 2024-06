EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Blue 2 Fire in the White Mountain Wilderness near Ruidoso, NM is now burning across 7,495 acres.

Currently, the fire is 59% contained.

Ruidoso is about an hour and a half away from El Paso.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd, all GO evacuation notices have been lifted.

ABC-7 will continue to monitor the fire raging on in New Mexico.