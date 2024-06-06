60-year-old found covered in blood charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 60-year-old Gary Allyn is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 61-year-old man.

Police officials say officers arrived just after 6 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at an apartment on the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces to find the victim stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Police officials say officers found Allyn with blood on his hands, legs, and shorts.

Police are waiting to identify the man publicly until they have notified his next of kin of his death.

Officers booked Allyn into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on an open count of murder.