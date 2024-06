EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A house on Tellbrook Road burned Wednesday morning at 7 AM.

Firefighters arrived on the 4000 block of Tellbrook Road to find an abandoned two-story house "totally engulfed in flames and heavy smoke."

Courtesy: LCFD

Fire officials say the crew got the fire under control in about an hour. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.