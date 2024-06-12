Residents and business owners of Sunland Park show concern over Border Highway Connector

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Residents of Sunland Park told ABC-7 they have concerns over the plans by the New Mexico Department of Transportation's (NMDOT) to build a $79 million Border Connector Highway through their community.

While no final selection has been decided on at the moment, NMDOT says route #3 is the preferred selection "based on the evaluation criteria developed by the design team." This specific route seeking to connect Santa Teresa and Sunland Park would end at Anapra Road.

Jaime Calleros, a resident of Sunland Park, told ABC-7 that there has not been a real effort to notify the people in the area that could be affected by this.

Brandon Marshall, a resident of Anapra Road, said, “I check the mail a lot, and we got nothing in the mail. No one has come by to say anything to me or to my parents.”

ABC-7 reached out to NMDOT to learn if residents would be made aware of what route was selected and to see what efforts had been made to involve the community. NMDOT said in a statement that said in part quote:

"The only way residents will be contacted directly is if there is a direct impact to them or their property. The feasibility study began in 2022. The design team has had public meetings in June 2023, May 2024. Pop-Up Event Tables were held on March 22 and 23, 2024. The pop-up tables were held in-person at the Sunland Park Community Library, Sunland Park Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), and Ardovino’s Farmer’s Market. Advertisements for the pop-up tables were posted on the project website, on social media, and emailed to key stakeholders. About twenty-five (25) individuals (in addition to the study team) attended the pop-up tables over the two days, including members of the public, local agencies, and elected officials. The main objective of these pop-up tables was to make the community aware of the study and to get the community excited about it. The public was given an opportunity to ask questions, provide comments, and to respond to a quick survey."

Robert Ardovino, co-owner of Ardovino's Desert Crossing, says the construction of a Border Highway Connector would disrupt residents of Sunland Park and his business.

“It affects our business and every business in the city of Sunland Park by allowing more tractor trailers to commute through residential neighborhoods,” said Ardovino.

ABC-7 also asked NMDOT if businesses and daily commutes by residents on Anapra Road could be affected by the preferred selection on the Border Connector Highway. NMDOT told ABC-7 that they anticipate traffic patterns to change with the construction of the roadway.

The deadline for public comment on this project will be June 13. To submit a comment you can email BorderHighwayConnector@bhinc.com.