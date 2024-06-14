Member of ‘notorious’ Bandidos Motorcycle Club sentenced for firearms possession

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An Alamogordo man will now serve 21 months in prison after a federal and state law enforcement investigation found more than a dozen firearms in his possession. According to the FBI, 42-year old Jonathan Bivins's home was one of dozens of locations searched on August 31 of last year as part of a wave of warrants targeting the Bandidos Motorcycle Club across the state of New Mexico.

During that search, 13 firearms were found in a safe in his bedroom. Bivins is a previously convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. The investigation was led by the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and New Mexico State Police as part of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Task Force.

In a release, the FBI referred to the Bandidos as a "notorious" motorcycle club. In May of 2023, a shooting in Red River left two Bandidos members and a member of a rival club dead.

After serving the sentence, Bivins will also serve 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.