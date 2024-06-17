Deputies identify man who drowned in the Rio Grande near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue Dive Team found 59-year-old Hector Barraza dead in the Rio Grande this afternoon.

Officials first got a call about an adult and two children in distress near the river just after 8:00 PM Sunday. When deputies arrived they found the children safe, but could not find the man.

The Office of Medical Investigations is now looking into the incident. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play. Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office officials did not provide any details about what led up to the man drowning.