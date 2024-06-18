Borderland residents offering help to those affected by Ruidoso wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the South Fork Fire burns homes and businesses in Ruidoso -- and the Salt and Blue 2 Fires continue to burn nearby -- people in surrounding communities have begun offering help in any way they can.

Many El Pasoans have commented on a post by the popular social media page, @therealfitfamelpaso, that they are willing and able to take in livestock that needed to be evacuated from the area.

Others commented under the same post, which asked people to comment if they are offering assistance, offering food and/or places to stay.

There are several official resources for those affected by the fires:

The Village of Ruidoso's Facebook page is providing frequent updates, and has information on available services.

The Eddy County Fairgrounds is open to anyone in need from Ruidoso -- including room for livestock -- according to its Facebook page. A recent post of its page said the fairgrounds currently has 120 horse stalls, 100 RV spaces, and over 100 small livestock pens available.

If you or someone you know is offering assistance and would like to spread the word, please email our newsroom at news@kvia.com and we'll update this story.