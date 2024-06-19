City of Las Cruces closed for Juneteenth Observation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Wednesday, June 19, 2024. However, all emergency services, including police and fire will operate as usual.
City offices and facilities closed Monday, June 19, 2024 for Juneteenth, include:
- A Fielder Memorial Safe Haven.
- City Hall.
- Diversion Program
- East Mesa Recreation Center.
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center.
- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and its branch libraries.
- All museums.
- Rio Grande Theatre.
- All Senior Programs services and facilities.
- South Central Solid Waste Authority administrative offices.
- Visit Las Cruces.
Operating, or open, with hours, includes:
- All solid waste commercial and residential services will operate as usual on Wednesday, June 19.
- The Foothills Landfill will be open with regular business hours on June 19.
- The South Central Solid Waste Transfer Station, 2865 W. Amador Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Dona Ana County Collection site will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- RoadRUNNER Transit bus and Dial-A-Ride services will operate their usual hours. Bus service will be from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. All transit facilities will also be open.
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center 1 – 5 p.m.
- Regional Aquatic Center 8 a.m. to noon
- Las Cruces Natatorium 8 a.m. to noon
- East Mesa Bataan Memorial Outdoor Pool Session I: noon – 3:00 p.m., Session II: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Laabs Outdoor Pool Session I: noon – 3:00 p.m., Session II: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.