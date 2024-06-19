City of Las Cruces closed for Juneteenth Observation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, most City of Las Cruces offices will be closed Wednesday, June 19, 2024. However, all emergency services, including police and fire will operate as usual.

