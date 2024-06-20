Man dies after calling 911 to report his own drunk driving, shooting at Dona Ana deputy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A man is dead after he shot at a Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy.

A DASO spokesperson explained that at 11:34 last night, the man called 911 to report his own drunk driving. Officials have not yet identified the man publicly.

Mesilla Marshals tracked down the man's car and started chasing him. After the Marshals lost track of the car, a DASO deputy spotted it near Valley and Lohman. He chased the car to the Shalem Colony area near the Rio Grande. Officials say "gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and the driver."

Emergency crews rushed the driver to the hospital where he died. The deputy did not sustain any injuries, according to the DASO spokesperson.

The Officer Involved Shooting Task Force is now investigating and officials plan to give more details at a news conference at 10 AM Friday.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information and will update this story soon.