Teens charged with stealing $30,000 worth of guns, ammo from Las Cruces shop

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are teaming up with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents to investigate theft at the Miller Guns and Ammo shop Sunday.

A police spokesperson says 30 firearms were stolen just before 4 AM June 23, 2024.

The shop is located at 518 North Telshor Boulevard.

Two boys broke into the shop and took the guns, as well as ammunition and accessories, according the police spokesperson. The boys, who were seen arriving in a Kia Forte stolen from a house on Eagle Ridge Drive, are accused of taking $30,000 from the shop.

Later the same day, police found the boys, a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old who are not being identified because they are minors, with two of the stolen guns on the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue.

When police searched the 15-year-old's house, the official says they found 14 handguns and rifles, as well as accessories.

"Investigators have since located additional handguns and rifles that were reported stolen," the spokesperson stated Monday.

Court officials charged the pair with aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny of more than $20,000. The 15-year-old also faces one count of possession of a stolen car.