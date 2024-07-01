New Mexico introduces new Smokey Bear license plate, proceeds go to fighting wildfires

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico is now offering a Smokey Bear Fire Prevention license plate.

"The Smokey Bear Fire Prevention plate is a special vehicle registration plate that raises money for fire prevention efforts," a New Mexico Taxation and Revenue spokesperson explained. "It is not available for motorcycles or other vehicle types that have designated plates, such as recreational vehicles."

Drivers who choose to get the plate will have to pay $50 on initial purchase, then $40 a year. Most of the money will go to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department for fire prevention efforts.

House Bill 251 made the new plate possible. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law earlier this year.

The 80th anniversary of Smokey Bear is August 9.