Ruidoso police officer arrested for making false report

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, July 2nd, at around 7 a.m., Ruidoso Police Officer Matthew Amezquita was arrested for allegedly making a false police report while on duty.

The Ruidoso Police Department says officers responded to a breaking and entering call from 620 Sudderth Drive, Apartment #10. Documents say Amezquita was sent home to shave as he reported for duty in a manner outside the policy. Amezquita proceeded to buy a razor at Walmart where his card was declined. Documents say Amezquita left the store with a bag of items. Around 7 a.m., Amezquita called police to report his home had been broken into.

Documents say Amezquita told authorities he went home, shaved, sat in the apartment complex parking lot, and talked to his mother on the phone. He told authorities he remembered his body camera was left inside his apartment. Amezquite said when he returned to his apartment, the door had been kicked in.

Documents say Amezquita admitted to kicking down his own door after locking himself out. He was arrested for making a false report and was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center. The Department says this arrest is not connected to the looting incidents that happened in Ruidoso during the wildfires.