Man wanted in Albuquerque for allegedly robbing bank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man they say robbed The Bank of Albuquerque on July 3rd, 2024 at 4 p.m. The bank is located at 6530 Paradise Blvd.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 if you could help lead them to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro CrimeStoppers at (505) 843-STOP.

Police say the man walked into the bank, approached the bank teller with a handgun, and demanded money. The teller handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

Police says the man has a medium build and is 6 feet tall. He was seen on surveillance cameras wearing black shoes, black hoodie, black gloves, black mask, and black mesh covering his face.