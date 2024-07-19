Skip to Content
Ruidoso man charged with murdering his roommate

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ruidoso police officers arrested 66-year-old Robert Walker for the alleged murder of 55-year-old Zeba Lynette Morris-French.

The arrest happened in the early hours of July 10, 2024. Village officials say Walker called 911 to report that he had just shot Morris-French, his roommate, in his driveway. He told dispatchers that he would wait for police to arrive.

When officers got to the home, located on Mustang Drive, they peacefully detained Walker. They found Morris-French's lifeless body in the driveway, village officials say.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about what led up to the deadly shooting. Check back for updates.

