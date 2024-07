EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tax-free weekend starts on Friday, August 2nd, in New Mexico, ahead of back-to-school season. Tax-free weekend ends on August 4th.

Lots of merchants in New Mexico will have their items tax-free so you can save a couple of dollars.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexicans can save up to 8% or more on purchases this weekend.

In Texas, tax-free weekend starts Friday, August 9th.