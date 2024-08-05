Skip to Content
Disabled woman rescued from house fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department is reporting a disabled woman was rescued from a duplex at 1300 Bon Burt Lane this morning at 10:30 p.m.

Las Cruces Fire is saying firefighters rescued the 52-year-old woman who was trapped in a bathroom inside the home.

The fire department says fire crews encountered heavy gray smoke coming from the home and learned from neighbors that the woman was disabled, and trapped inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Las Cruces Fire says firefighters brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes.

