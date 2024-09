EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU is narrowing down its search for the next university president.

Starting today, forums will be held for the four finalists.

Today's meeting will involve former New Mexico Secretary of Education Arsenio Romero.

You will have the chance to get to know Romero from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Tomorrow, you will get the chance to meet another candidate, Brian Haynes.