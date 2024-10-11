Skip to Content
Man shot dead by Roswell police officer, state investigation ongoing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is looking into a shooting involving a Roswell Police Department officer.

Agents with the Chavez County Metro Narcotics Task Force attempted to stop 41-year-old Jason Torres, who was suspected of being in possession of illegal drugs and guns, as he was driving around noon yesterday.

After stopping for a moment, state investigators say Torres sped off. Agents began pursuing him until he pulled over, got out of his car, and started running with a rifle.

At the intersection of South Main Street and Roswell Relief Route, a task force officer shot Torres, who died. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, state officials say.

State Police are not releasing the officer's name at this time.

