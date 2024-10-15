NMSU hosts third annual “Clothesline Project” for violence and abuse awareness

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hundreds of t-shirts will be included in a public display at New Mexico State University today to silently tell the stories of survivors of violence and abuse.

The “Clothesline Project” was created to bring awareness and insight into the lived experiences of survivors.

The display will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the third-floor ballroom in Corbett Center.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

“This is a unique platform to share their survival stories and understand the prevalence of violence and abuse,” said Ahram Cho, criminal justice professor and organizer of the project.

“‘Clothesline Project’ aims to amplify the voices of those survivors through their displays and challenge the stereotypes and stigmas surrounding victimization.”

Featuring anonymous stories written about numerous forms of interpersonal violence, the shirts in the display are color coded with 11 distinct colors: yellow representing domestic violence and assault; red, pink, and orange represent survivors of rape and sexual assault; blue and green represent survivors of incest and sexual abuse; and white represents someone who died because of violence.

“We hope to create a safe space for dialogue, support, and healing, ultimately empowering students to speak out against violence and advocate for change,” Cho added. “The event serves to educate our community about the prevalence and impact of violence and abuse and foster positive cultural change on campus.”