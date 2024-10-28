Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces firefighters battle travel trailer blaze

LCFD
By
New
Published 4:33 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire that caused damage to a travel trailer in an East Mesa neighborhood this morning.

The firefighters were sent out around 10:00 this morning to the 1600 block of Joshua Court. When they arrived they found the trailer, parked next to a mobile home, engulfed in flames.

They put out the fire in about ten minutes, officials say. The mobile home was not damaged and no one was inside of the trailer, fire department officials say.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content