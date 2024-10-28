Las Cruces firefighters battle travel trailer blaze

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire that caused damage to a travel trailer in an East Mesa neighborhood this morning.

The firefighters were sent out around 10:00 this morning to the 1600 block of Joshua Court. When they arrived they found the trailer, parked next to a mobile home, engulfed in flames.

They put out the fire in about ten minutes, officials say. The mobile home was not damaged and no one was inside of the trailer, fire department officials say.