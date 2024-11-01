President declares major disaster, sends federal help to Roswell area following devastating flooding

ROSWELL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- President Biden just declared a major disaster and is sending Federal assistance to Roswell after the severe storms and flooding there earlier this year.

"The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Chaves County," a White House official explained Friday.

That assistance includes grants for temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other recovery programs.

State, tribal, some local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations will also be able to get federal funding for emergency work and repairs. There will also be Federal funding available for hazard mitigation measures across the state.

"Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments," the White House official added.

Residents and businesses can apply for help on the FEMA App and by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham requested the Major Disaster Declaration for the state following the flooding.

“The impacts of this historic flooding have been devastating for this community, and I am grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for acting quickly to provide support,” Lujan Grisham said. “We must work together and do all we can to assist Chaves County in their recovery.”