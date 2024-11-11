GoFundMe page raises over $7,000 for burglarized veterinary urgent care in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A brand new veterinary urgent care in Las Cruces is already facing a major setback after being robbed of medicine and equipment during a break-in.

Now, the community is coming together to help them back on their feet.

Pet Dr. 911 Pet Urgent Care, located at 2970 N. Main Street, just opened on October 5th.

The clinic provides urgent care to pets on weekends, including treatment for vomiting & diarrhea, ear infections, snake bites, and lacerations among others.

Dr. Debra Megonigle, who runs the veterinary urgent care, says the robbery took place on Saturday, October 26th.

In a security camera video, two people can be seen dragging a large safe out of the building.

The two people could also be seen trying to pry the safe door open with crowbars.

Computers, paperwork, and essential veterinary medicine was also stolen alongside the safe, and the interior of the clinic was "trashed."

The stolen goods and damage is estimated by the clinic to be around $7,000, however, they can't make insurance claims on anything yet as receipts of inventory were kept in the very safe that was stolen.

Dawn Duncan of non-profit Animal Companions of Las Cruces told ABC-7 Monday that she decided to help Megonigle create a GoFundMe page in the meantime to raise funding while insurance issues are being worked out.

As of this publication, $7,745 has been raised, higher than the $7,500 goal set.

Duncan says however, the clinic will most likely still accrue more long-term costs, such as finding better security options.

If you’d like to help further, you can find the link to the GoFundMe here.