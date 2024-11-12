Chamberino mother battling a rare form of cancer dies; leaves behind five children

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has learned that the Chamberino woman facing a rare and aggressive cancer has died.

ABC-7 recently featured Lisa Alvarado-Dominguez during a special report, "Precious Time," highlighting her cancer fight, her positive outlook despite her diagnosis and her lasting legacy.

According to an online obituary, Alvarado-Dominguez died Monday. She was 37 years old and leaves behind five children.

In October 2022, Alvarado-Dominguez was diagnosed with metaplastic squamous cell carcinoma of the breast. After undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy, she went into remission.

Earlier this year, she learned the disease had returned taking over her entire body.

Alvarado-Dominguez was also experiencing liver failure, shortening her life expectancy even further. In early October, she was given less than a month to live.

“She pretty much told me. 'You're not going to make it to Christmas.' And I said, 'What about Thanksgiving?' She goes, ‘I don't think so.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

She spent her final days with her five young children.

“I was like, 'We're just gonna make the most of this time. Maybe I get an extra two weeks. Maybe I'll be that lucky.' And they were just like, 'It's it's not gonna be the same without you. Because you're everywhere. You do everything. You're always giving us advice.' And I told them that's the thing. 'It's never going to stop.' Being a parent doesn't stop even after you're gone.”

Alvarado-Dominguez said she wanted to be remembered as a positive light who continued to inspire others even on her darkest days.

"I want people to remember me as a happy person. As the person that never gave up. And I just, I always try to make. Even when I'm feeling low, I try to make people feel better and happy. I just want to make a difference, even if it's just for that moment. I just want people to remember, like, 'God, Lisa, no matter what she went through, she pushed for everything. She always put a smile on your face.'”

She said she was overwhelmed by the community's endless support during this time.

She created a GoFundme to help cover funeral expenses. You can find it here.