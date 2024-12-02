New Mexico State Police shoot Luna county man after standoff

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is looking into a standoff that resulted in a state police officer shooting a man in Deming after a standoff around his truck.

According to a release from NMSP, the situation started Saturday around 8:15 p.m. when Luna County Sheriff's deputies responded to 8030 Monte Road SE in Deming for a domestic disturbance call. 55 year-old John Dwillis was contacted on the scene near a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

State police say Dwillis fired at least one round from a firearm during the initial interaction and barricaded himself inside the truck. NMSP officers responded to the call for assistance and attempted negotiations with Dwillis.

The release states that during those negotiations, an NMSP officer fired at least one round from his department issued weapon, striking Dwillis. Dwillis was flown to a hospital in Texas to be treated for his injuries and is currently in stable condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

Dwillis is currently charged with one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon. The officer who fired the weapon has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, and their identity will not be released until interviews are completed.