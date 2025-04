EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Pictures of the Vietnam and Korean Wars Veterans who were part of the Rio Grande Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman joined 31 veterans as they visited memorials built in honor and remembrance of those who served and did not make it back.

Doppler's trip was made possible by Nusenda.

All of the photos below are courtesy of Alec Schreck.