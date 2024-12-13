New Mexico Organized Crime Commission chairman speaks on the success of “Operation Disruption”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County District Attorney and chairman of the New Mexico Organized Crime Commission (OCC), was present in Las Cruces on Friday, October 13, where he debriefed law enforcement officials on "Operation Disruption".

Operation Disruption was a 12-day coordinated operation in August that included the OCC, New Mexico State Police, and other law enforcement agencies in an effort to disrupt human trafficking and organized crime.

During the operation, the OCC says 91 people were rescued by the New Mexico State Police, 33 stash houses were identified, 735 traffic stops were conducted, and 16 arrests were made. Additionally, the OCC found 9 people in the desert.

Bregman told ABC-7 that the OCC has had operations in this region that have resulted in arrests up in Albuquerque.

“We care deeply about what's going on on the border, and we're not going to put up with crime going on down here,” said Bregman.