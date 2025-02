LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a female student on campus.

NMS issued a safety alert after the assault took place at Chamisa Village residence hall yesterday.

The victim says, she invited a man to her residence after meeting him online.

The university is saying that the victim was then assaulted.

Information on the suspect has not been released.