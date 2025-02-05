Murder charges filed in Bent, New Mexico triple homicide

BENT, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Office of the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney announced that Kane Mayes and Cassandra Douglas are both charged with three counts of Murder in the 1st Degree in connection with a homicide investigation in Bent, New Mexico.

Bent is located between Tularosa and Ruidoso. Officers were called out to a crime scene with three bodies on January 22, 2025. Over the next week, investigators travelled to Roswell, New Mexico and Mississippi to search for suspects.

Douglas was arrested January 27, 2025 in Roswell. She is in jail and being held without bond pending a hearing, while Mayes was arrested in Mississippi on January 29, 2025 and is now awaiting extradition.

Mayes is also charged with three counts of Conspiracy to commit Murder in the 1st Degree, Aggravated burglary (armed with a deadly weapon), three counts of Tampering with Evidence, Arson, two counts of Unlawful taking of a vehicle, and Conspiracy to commit Unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Douglas is also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the 1st Degree and Tampering with Evidence.