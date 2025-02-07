Skip to Content
New Mexico

Sunland Derby 2025

Published 12:01 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is preparing for the Sunland Derby on Sunday February 16, 2025 with a Post Position Draw.

The draw is happening for the $400,000 Sunland Derby at the racetrack's Turf Club on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

"The winner of the Sunland Derby receives 20 critical qualifying points for entry into the Kentucky Derby. The one and one-eighth mile horse race is the richest and most important at Sunland Park for three-year-old Thoroughbreds seeking a berth in the 2025 Kentucky Derby."

