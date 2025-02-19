Skip to Content
New Mexico

NMSU researchers create ice cream flavor in honor of university president

NMSU photo by Josh Bachman
New Mexico State University, The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences and The Center of Excellence in Sustainable Food and Agricultural Systems program introduced "The Ferme Paradox" icecream flavor which is Biscotti and Pecans in honor of the new NMSU President Valerio Ferme, Thursday Febuary 6, 2025 at 100 West Cafe. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
NMSU photo by Josh Bachman
New Mexico State University, The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences and The Center of Excellence in Sustainable Food and Agricultural Systems program introduced "The Ferme Paradox" icecream flavor which is Biscotti and Pecans in honor of the new NMSU President Valerio Ferme, Thursday Febuary 6, 2025 at 100 West Cafe. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
NMSU photo by Josh Bachman
New Mexico State University, The College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences and The Center of Excellence in Sustainable Food and Agricultural Systems program introduced "The Ferme Paradox" icecream flavor which is Biscotti and Pecans in honor of the new NMSU President Valerio Ferme, Thursday Febuary 6, 2025 at 100 West Cafe. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)
By
Updated
today at 4:33 AM
Published 5:01 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Researchers at New Mexico State University have developed a new ice cream flavor in honor of the schools new president, Valerio Ferme.

The flavor is named 'The Ferme Paradox.' It is a vanilla ice cream with caramelized pecan and biscotti. It pays homage to Ferme's Italian heritage while recognizing his ties to New Mexico, which is a top pecan-producing state.

Researchers from NMSU’s Center of Excellence in Sustainable Foods and Agricultural Systems (CESFAS) developed the flavor. The team was made up of six graduate students from the Food Science and Technology and Chemical Engineering programs. It was led by Sergio Martinez-Monteagudo, an associate professor of food bioprocessing.

According to NMSU, the creation came after an informal-idea was pitched for it's development. The purpose is to bring awareness to CESFAS and the Food Science and Technology program at NMSU. 

“This ice cream is wonderful, of course – but it’s much more than that,” Ferme said. “It’s a brilliant way to showcase the incredible consumer-driven food science research being done in our College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and to make hands-on learning fun and engaging for our graduate students.”

The team behind 'The Ferme Paradox' are currently working on a way to sell the ice cream on campus. They say it may take several weeks.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content