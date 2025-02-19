NMSU researchers create ice cream flavor in honor of university president

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Researchers at New Mexico State University have developed a new ice cream flavor in honor of the schools new president, Valerio Ferme.

The flavor is named 'The Ferme Paradox.' It is a vanilla ice cream with caramelized pecan and biscotti. It pays homage to Ferme's Italian heritage while recognizing his ties to New Mexico, which is a top pecan-producing state.

Researchers from NMSU’s Center of Excellence in Sustainable Foods and Agricultural Systems (CESFAS) developed the flavor. The team was made up of six graduate students from the Food Science and Technology and Chemical Engineering programs. It was led by Sergio Martinez-Monteagudo, an associate professor of food bioprocessing.

According to NMSU, the creation came after an informal-idea was pitched for it's development. The purpose is to bring awareness to CESFAS and the Food Science and Technology program at NMSU.

“This ice cream is wonderful, of course – but it’s much more than that,” Ferme said. “It’s a brilliant way to showcase the incredible consumer-driven food science research being done in our College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and to make hands-on learning fun and engaging for our graduate students.”

The team behind 'The Ferme Paradox' are currently working on a way to sell the ice cream on campus. They say it may take several weeks.