1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kirtland Air Force Base

KIRTLAND AFB, New Mexico (KVIA) - An airman is dead after a shooting at an entrance to Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, according to an Air Force release.

The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday after Security Forces members assigned to the 377th squadron responded to the Truman entrance.

One airman died at the scene. A second airman was shot in the hand. He treated at UNM Medical Center and later released, according to the public affairs department of Kirtland AFB.

The investigation into the shooting continues.