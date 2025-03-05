Weapon detection systems installation begins at several Las Cruces schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools announced Wednesday that installation of weapon detection systems has begun at several middle and high schools across the district.

According to LCPS, the systems are designed to "identify potential threats efficiently and unobtrusively."

The systems have already been installed at Lynn Community Middle School, Sierra Middle School, Organ Mountain High School, Picacho Middle School and Vista Middle School.

The district says they want these systems eventually installed at all middle and high schools across the district.

ABC-7 will be speaking with Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz later in the day for more information about their implentation.

