Las Cruces officer involved in shooting, suspect named

A Las Cruces Police Department squad car sits parked in this file photo.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Gabriel Padilla, 19, is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer (Deadly Weapon), Negligent Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting an Officer. He was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces, officials say.

The incident happened Thursday on the 800 block of South Main. Officers got reports of a man with a gun. They had to chase after the Padilla when they got to Main. "At least one round was discharged and struck the suspect," police officials explain. Police recovered a gun from near where Padilla fell to the ground.

Emergency crews rushed Padilla to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police are now looking for potential witnesses, and ask anyone who may have seen the shooting to call (575) 526-0795.

The Officer Involved Incident Task Force is looking into this. LCPD is expected to hold a news conference at 11 AM Thursday, March 20, 2025.

