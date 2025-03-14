Otero deputy’s murder case to proceed

(March 14, 2025): District Court Judge Angie Schneider ruled there is enough evidence to move forward with the First-Degree Murder case.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney and his team presented the evidence, including videos, photos, and testimony, in court Thursday.

(January 14, 2025): The Otero County Sheriff's Office says that Diaz was placed on administrative leave last June. A spokesperson said that Diaz fully cooperated with the independent New Mexico State Police investigation.

The spokesperson added that officials conducted an internal agency investigation, concluding that Diaz's actions were "within policy and training."

Otero County Sheriff's Office officials say they cleared Diaz to return as a Patrol Deputy two and a half months after the shooting. The office says that they found out about the murder charge against Diaz yesterday, adding that they had been given no prior warning. They placed Diaz on administrative leave until the judicial process can be completed.

(January 13, 2025) OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is submitting first-degree murder charges against Otero County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Diaz in the June 2024 death of 17-year-old Elijah Hadley.

Hadley was walking with an air soft gun along US Highway 70 near mile marker 240 on June 25, 2024. Diaz responded to calls for a welfare check on Hadley. Prosecutors say Diaz opened fire and killed Hadley. ABC-7 reported on the video released of the incident in July 2024.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman spoke to Hadley's family today to inform them of the charge against Diaz. Bregman plans to prosecute the case along with Chief Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lyon.

Prosecutors with the 12th Judicial District asked the Bernalillo County District Attorney to take over the case in July, citing conflicts.