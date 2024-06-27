Skip to Content
17-year-old holding air soft gun shot dead by deputy, New Mexico State Police say

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is looking into an officer-involved shooting.

Around 10:45 PM June 25, 2024, an Otero County Sheriff deputy went on a welfare check along US-70 near mile marker 240. A person had reported 17-year-old Elijah Hadley walking along the median of the highway. When the deputy arrived, he saw Hadley presenting "what appeared to be a firearm" to the deputy.

"The deputy fired at least one round from his duty weapon, striking Hadley," NMSP posted on social media Thursday. Hadley died at the scene and the deputy was not injured.

"Agents later learned the object that Hadley presented at the deputy was an air soft gun," NMSP explained.

NMSP officials will not identify the deputy. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

