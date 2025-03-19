New Las Cruces Fire Chief Named

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces selected Michael Daniels as the Las Cruces Fire Department's new fire chief.

Former Chief Jason Smith retired at the end of January after a 22-year career with the department. Now Daniels, a 19-year veteran of the Las Cruces Fire Department, is set to take over.

Daniels has been a Deputy Chief since January 2023. Daniels served in the U.S. Navy before joining the department in 2006.

Daniels is involved in the filed of firefighting beyond his position with the department. He currently serves as the president of the Southwestern Division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He has also been appointed to the New Mexico Fire Protection Grant Council and holds an Executive Fire Officer designation from the National Fire Academy. Daniels has a bachelor's degree from NMSU and a master's degree from Western New Mexico University. The Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce named Daniels Firefighter of the Year in 2011.