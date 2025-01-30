Las Cruces fire chief retiring; interim named

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department Chief Jason Smith is retiring after serving the city for 22 years. Smith has served as Las Cruces Fire Chief since November 30, 2021. His last day with the department is tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Sean Heck has been named interim chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Smith graduated from the fire academy in 2002, rising through the ranks and eventually becoming interim chief in November 2020.

"Smith’s tenure with the Las Cruces Fire Department has been marked by tremendous growth. As deputy chief, Smith oversaw the department’s division of shifts into two battalions and helped in the planning of the East Mesa Public Safety Complex – a joint fire and police building on Sonoma Ranch Boulevard," a city spokesperson stated today.