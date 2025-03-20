Watch: LCPD officials speak about officer-involved shooting

Watch the news conference below:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department are speaking about the officer-involved shooting that happened on Main Street last week. Gabriel Padilla, 19, is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer (Deadly Weapon), Negligent Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting an Officer in connection with the incident, LCPD officials said last week.

The incident happened Thursday, March 13, 2025, on the 800 block of South Main. Officers got reports of a man with a gun. They had to chase after the Padilla when they got to Main. "At least one round was discharged and struck the suspect," police officials explain. Police recovered a gun from near where Padilla fell to the ground. Emergency crews rushed Padilla to the hospital.

Police are now looking for potential witnesses, and ask anyone who may have seen the shooting to call (575) 526-0795.