New Mexico

New law cuts property taxes for New Mexico veterans

Office of the New Mexico Governor
Published 11:47 AM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two bills giving tax relief and recreational opportunities to veterans.

The new law provides property tax exemptions and free access to state parks. The tax exemptions will begin in 2026, raising the standard exemption for veterans from $4,000 to $10,000. House Bill 47 implements constitutional amendments approved by voters in 2024, while House Bill 161 gives unlimited day-use passes and camping passes for veterans.

"Today marks an important step forward in how we honor and support our veterans in New Mexico," said Governor Lujan Grisham. "Our veterans deserve meaningful support for their service and sacrifice, and I'm proud to sign legislation that provides tangible benefits to them and their families."

Emma Hoggard

