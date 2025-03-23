Rep. Gabe Vasquez addresses Las Cruces deadly mass shooting

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA)-- Representative Gabe Vasquez held a press conference calling for action, unity, and accountability following mass shooting in Las Cruces.

"My heart is with the families and their children, with every person in our community who's grieving, who's frightened and who's angry," Vasquez said.

He says there are 3 pieces of federal legislation that he has introduced to help support public safety, in particular gun safety and gun violence. The first, Ethan's law, which will require and maintain safe storage of firearms, across the country.

The second, the invest to protect act which would help support and fund local police departments. Third, the background checks act, which would increase the scrutiny for those that are attempting to purchase, illegal firearms so that we can make sure that those guns don't end up in the wrong place.

Vasquez also adds Democrats and Republican must work together to find a solution to the ongoing crime crisis in New Mexico.