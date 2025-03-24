Las Cruces mass shooting suspect Tomas Rivas to appear in court today

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, one of the four suspects arrested in connection to Friday night’s mass shooting in Las Cruces, will appear in Dona Ana County Magistrate court today, according to online jail records.

Dona Ana County records show Rivas was arrested in Las Cruces at 2:50 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center at 3:21 a.m.

