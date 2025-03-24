Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces mass shooting suspect Tomas Rivas to appear in court today

Published 10:35 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) – 20-year-old Tomas Rivas, one of the four suspects arrested in connection to Friday night’s mass shooting in Las Cruces, will appear in Dona Ana County Magistrate court today, according to online jail records.

Dona Ana County records show Rivas was arrested in Las Cruces at 2:50 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center at 3:21 a.m.

Paul Schulz

