Memorials set up for teenagers killed in Las Cruces mass shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Family members and friends of the victims killed during a mass shooting in Las Cruces last Friday continue to gather at Young Park to pay their last respects.

People were seen bringing candles, balloons and flowers, among other things to the three separate memorials.

Andrew Madrid, 16; Jason Gomez, 18; and Dominick Estrada, 19, were killed in the shooting, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Local Las Cruces residents say these car events happen often not only were the mass shooting took place, but at different spots across the city as well.

Now they are concerned over the trend of criminal activities among the youth in Las Cruces.

"It's just unfortunate that young lives are being taken, and I don't feel like it's fair; this needs to stop," said a local resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

"This needs to come to an end because it's affecting everybody in the community, it's making people scared, and this can be prevented," she added.